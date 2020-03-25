Robert W. Baird Reiterates Outperform Rating for IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $69.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $64.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

NYSE:INFO opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $1,296,575.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,956.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $18,817,096.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 853,329 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 31,297 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

