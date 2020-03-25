RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,918 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,866 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,749.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,510,000 after buying an additional 115,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,643,000 after buying an additional 135,484 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.12, for a total transaction of $5,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,595,207.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,940 shares of company stock worth $24,783,715. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNG. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on RingCentral from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.57.

NYSE:RNG opened at $205.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.44 and a beta of 0.55. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $101.33 and a 1-year high of $252.20.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

