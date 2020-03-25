RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 56.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on RiceBran Technologies from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

