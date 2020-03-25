Reviewing Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP)

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cimarex Energy and Chaparral Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy 2 5 12 0 2.53 Chaparral Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus target price of $50.11, suggesting a potential upside of 211.06%. Chaparral Energy has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 719.78%. Given Chaparral Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chaparral Energy is more favorable than Cimarex Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Chaparral Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy -8.80% 10.97% 5.53% Chaparral Energy -198.42% 1.89% 1.02%

Volatility & Risk

Cimarex Energy has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chaparral Energy has a beta of 4.39, indicating that its stock price is 339% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Chaparral Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy $2.36 billion 0.70 -$124.62 million $4.46 3.61 Chaparral Energy $236.35 million 0.15 -$468.95 million $0.45 1.63

Cimarex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Chaparral Energy. Chaparral Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cimarex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats Chaparral Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned interests in 2,902 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

