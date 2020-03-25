Reviewing Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Brightcove has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brightcove and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove -11.87% -8.98% -3.89% Five9 -1.39% 6.18% 2.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brightcove and Five9, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 0 3 0 3.00 Five9 1 4 12 0 2.65

Brightcove presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.70%. Five9 has a consensus price target of $80.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.80%. Given Brightcove’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Brightcove is more favorable than Five9.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brightcove and Five9’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $184.46 million 1.33 -$21.90 million ($0.17) -37.18 Five9 $328.01 million 13.33 -$4.55 million $0.12 591.67

Five9 has higher revenue and earnings than Brightcove. Brightcove is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five9, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Brightcove shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Five9 beats Brightcove on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms; and Enterprise video suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos. Further, the company provides account management, professional, support, and online and onsite training services. It serves media companies, broadcasters, publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion and hospitality brands and corporations, faith-based institutions, e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations; and governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations through direct sales, referral partners, channel partners, and resellers in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally, as well as sells its products online. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. The company also provides a set of management applications, such as workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

