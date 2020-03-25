Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QSR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.95.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR stock opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.24.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.