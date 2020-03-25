ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 154.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in ResMed were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,783.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 389.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total transaction of $1,047,066.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,351 shares in the company, valued at $56,887,487.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $199,566.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,544 shares in the company, valued at $4,323,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,634 shares of company stock worth $4,383,945 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $135.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.96. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.81 and a 52 week high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

