Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tech Data Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TECD)

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) – Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tech Data in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Tech Data’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TECD. ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

NASDAQ TECD opened at $122.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.08. Tech Data has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the third quarter worth $273,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Tech Data by 3.6% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tech Data by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the third quarter worth $1,887,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the third quarter worth $2,167,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

