Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fastenal’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fastenal in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

