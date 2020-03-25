Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

CPRX opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $358.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 2.27. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 45.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

