Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Up 11.9%

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) shares shot up 11.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.70, 1,000,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 596,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. ValuEngine cut Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Repay in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Repay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

