Raymond James Weighs in on Questor Technology Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) – Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Questor Technology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

QST has been the subject of several other research reports. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Questor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Questor Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$6.25 price target on Questor Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Questor Technology stock opened at C$1.70 on Monday. Questor Technology has a one year low of C$1.18 and a one year high of C$5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.44. The company has a market cap of $58.46 million and a P/E ratio of 6.07.

In other Questor Technology news, Senior Officer John Sutherland sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,750. Also, Director Danny Zivkusic sold 117,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$588,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,500 shares in the company, valued at C$902,500. Insiders have sold a total of 186,636 shares of company stock valued at $935,781 in the last quarter.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.