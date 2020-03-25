Raymond James Cuts Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $100.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nike from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.96.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. Nike has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

