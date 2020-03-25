Raymond James Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Mullen Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.75 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.92.

MTL stock opened at C$4.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $417.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$3.85 and a 12-month high of C$12.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.46.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$314.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$316.22 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,640.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.49%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

