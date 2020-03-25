Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) – Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$315.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.50 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.25.

CEU stock opened at C$0.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.93. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 25,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total value of C$49,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,677,139.38. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,826 over the last three months.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.