Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Energy Services in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Raymond James currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WRG. Stifel Firstegy lowered Western Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. AltaCorp Capital lowered Western Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Western Energy Services from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE:WRG opened at C$0.20 on Monday. Western Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

