Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Trading Up 12%

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares shot up 12% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.81, 1,029,486 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 954,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.66.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 21,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $340,364.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 38,442 shares of company stock worth $504,628 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Rambus by 428.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Rambus by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

