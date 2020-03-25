Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Radian Group traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 57899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.92.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Radian Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

About Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

