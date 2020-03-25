Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,997 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.71% of Quanex Building Products worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti raised Quanex Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. CJS Securities downgraded Quanex Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $278.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

