Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Align Technology, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Align Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALGN. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.83.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $165.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.08. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $334.64.

In other news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Align Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

