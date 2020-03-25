Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for GreenSky Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GreenSky in a research note issued on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). GreenSky had a net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

GSKY stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $645.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.03. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $16.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in GreenSky during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at $15,909,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 38.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

