Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Wingstop from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Wingstop from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $72.28 on Monday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $107.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average of $85.42.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,170,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 203,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after acquiring an additional 169,039 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $10,725,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 123,803 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

