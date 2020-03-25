Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

RHI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

NYSE RHI opened at $39.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

