Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Quotient Technology Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Quotient Technology in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). William Blair also issued estimates for Quotient Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

NYSE:QUOT opened at $6.23 on Monday. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $537.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 17.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the third quarter valued at $713,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,725.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,419.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,050 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.