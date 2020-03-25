Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Criteo SA Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Criteo in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Criteo’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.30 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRTO. ValuEngine lowered Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura cut their target price on Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $470.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.72. Criteo has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Criteo by 21.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,287,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.