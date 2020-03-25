Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the technology retailer will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BBY. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Best Buy stock opened at $59.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $91.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,730.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $34,304.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,609. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

