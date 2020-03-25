Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Lowered by William Blair

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%.

PLNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $46.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 43,785 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $106,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,104.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,831. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

