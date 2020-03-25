Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for NiSource Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NiSource in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut NiSource from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NI stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91. NiSource has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth $1,376,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,134,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,498,000 after acquiring an additional 499,607 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1,885.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 21,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,655,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after acquiring an additional 142,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

