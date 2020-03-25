Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for El Pollo LoCo in a report released on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.04 million. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.09%. El Pollo LoCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LOCO. BidaskClub lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo LoCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $9.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. El Pollo LoCo has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

