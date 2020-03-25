Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for General Mills in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.18.

NYSE:GIS opened at $48.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.06. General Mills has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

