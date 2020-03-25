Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $51.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.13. Papa John’s Int’l has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -207.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

