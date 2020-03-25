Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Cut by Analyst

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.38.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.96.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $343.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $381.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.24, for a total value of $1,090,161.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total value of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $154,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.