Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Cut by Analyst

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCOM. DA Davidson started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $12.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a market cap of $440.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,414 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 350,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 74,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Avinash Reddy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $196,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,600 shares of company stock worth $251,280. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

