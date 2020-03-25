Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will earn $10.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.91.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,130.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,347.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1,320.48. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,060,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

