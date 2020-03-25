Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for 89bio Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 89bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 19th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.12). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.98) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.05) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on 89bio in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

ETNB stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. 89bio has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.48.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($1.62).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

