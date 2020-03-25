Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Issued By Imperial Capital (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the company will earn ($1.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.68). Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMC. Citigroup downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

AMC opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.62. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $750,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.