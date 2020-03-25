Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Issued By B. Riley

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 688.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

