PUYI INC/ADR (PUYI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of PUYI opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. PUYI INC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PUYI INC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

