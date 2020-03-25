Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PBYI. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.03.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $39.88.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.32 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a negative return on equity of 302.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 118,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $3,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 163,303 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

