PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $111,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 466.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 45,907 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 155,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Evercore ISI raised PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.19.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

