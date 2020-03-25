Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP lowered its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

PRU opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

