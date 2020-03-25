Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Shares Up 12.1%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) shares shot up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.84, 114,578 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 113,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

PFIE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Profire Energy had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Profire Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,243,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,814 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 589,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 327,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

