PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Down 5.1% on Analyst Downgrade

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $89.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. PRA Health Sciences traded as low as $58.67 and last traded at $64.14, 589,726 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 528,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.57.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.44.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 126,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 29,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.05 and its 200-day moving average is $101.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.11.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.