Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pra Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Get Pra Group alerts:

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29. Pra Group has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $269.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.47%. Pra Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pra Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pra Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,953,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pra Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,983,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Pra Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,047,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 90,769 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pra Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pra Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.