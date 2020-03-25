PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,284 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in PPL were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in PPL by 420.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 125,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK acquired a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in PPL by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.