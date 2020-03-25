PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Position Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145,872 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. Cfra increased their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

