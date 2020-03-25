Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81.

AMTD has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $31.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. TD Ameritrade has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.70.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after acquiring an additional 149,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,038,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,020,000 after buying an additional 53,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,766,000 after buying an additional 2,289,479 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter worth $195,276,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,707,000 after buying an additional 51,421 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

