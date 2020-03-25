Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Simon Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.46.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $54.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $186.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $517,908,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,057,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,349 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,636,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,978,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,084,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,563,000 after purchasing an additional 740,845 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Simon acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Herbert Simon acquired 188,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 190,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. 8.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.35%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

