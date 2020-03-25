Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $101.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.91. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $2,210,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,738 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,099,693 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,022,259,000 after purchasing an additional 85,771 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $2,759,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

