Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Mizuho

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.04% from the stock’s current price.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of PSXP opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.06. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,253 shares in the company, valued at $885,722.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Haney bought 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,557,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,912 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 416,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth $11,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

